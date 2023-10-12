Nagpur wants to know… Why NOW?

In a city as vibrant and dynamic as Nagpur, the role of the media in raising critical issues cannot be overstated. A prominent English newspaper in the city has recently touted its commitment to addressing a range of concerns, from construction disasters to the sorry state of our roads, highlighting the neglect of civic authorities, and even questioning the perplexing design choices for metro stations.

But here’s the key question that arises: Why NOW and not THEN when things could have been changed before it set off on wrong track?

The timing of raising these pertinent issues is not merely a matter of journalistic convenience. It holds significance for the public and can be the difference between creating meaningful change or merely beating about the bush when the proverbial bus has already left the station. “A stitch in time saves nine” – an old adage that carries profound wisdom, extending far beyond its surface meaning.

So, let’s dive into the questions that beg answers:

Why now?

The foremost question is why these issues, crucial to the daily lives of Nagpurians, were not raised earlier. Are there underlying motivations or hidden agendas, especially considering the upcoming elections?

Why not question the Metro?

Why the messed up metro designs were not highlighted when it is the Metro leasing public land to private players, especially when it was built using public funds? What’s more, the operation of a movie theater with no apparent discounts to the public and charging for parking raises eyebrows.

What about Ambazari Lake?

The alleged compromise of the Ambazari Lake wall in the name of beautification is a matter of concern. Why was this not questioned earlier, and is this genuinely in the city’s best interest?

City development or mess-up?

Many have been wondering why there haven’t been questions about the state of the city in the name of development. Are the changes being made truly beneficial for the residents, or are they causing more harm than good?

Mihan, MIDC, Butibori – Who benefits?

Questions regarding major initiatives like Mihan, MIDC, and Butibori are vital. Do these projects genuinely serve the public interest, or are there undisclosed beneficiaries?

Nagpur Today View

The essence of these questions is not merely to point fingers or assign blame. It’s about demanding transparency, accountability, and thoughtful governance. Raising these concerns at the right time ensures that public discourse and scrutiny contribute to a better Nagpur, rather than just serving as post facto critiques. The role of the media, in this context, is not only to inform but also to empower the public, enabling them to make informed decisions and hold their leaders accountable. In the grand tapestry of Nagpur’s development, asking “why now” may well be the first step towards ensuring a brighter and more inclusive future.

… Romesh Arya

