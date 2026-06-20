Railways, NMC roll out massive transport plan for NEET aspirants in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: As thousands of aspiring doctors prepare for the crucial National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-2026 on June 21, authorities have launched an extensive transportation support plan to ensure that candidates reach their examination centres without stress or delays.

Recognising the importance of the high-stakes examination, the South East Central Railway (SECR) and the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) have joined forces to provide special trains, additional railway coaches and free bus services for students and their families.

Gold Rate June 19 ,2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1 44,600 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,34,200 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,29,300/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Anticipating a sharp rise in passenger movement, the South East Central Railway has introduced special train services and strengthened several existing trains with additional general coaches.

Among the key arrangements is Train No. 08823 Chhindwara–Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Itwari MEMU Special Passenger, which will operate on June 21. The train will depart from Chhindwara at 6 pm and arrive at Itwari at 10.50 pm after halting at important stations along the route.

Advertisement

To further ease travel pressure, a Korba-Durg-Korba MEMU/Passenger Special train will also be operated, while the popular Hasdeo Express has been temporarily extended up to Durg for the day.

In a significant capacity enhancement measure, SECR has attached 40 additional general coaches to 10 trains. The Tatanagar–Itwari Express and Itwari–Tatanagar Express are among the services receiving extra coaches to accommodate the increased number of passengers travelling for the examination.

On the city front, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation has introduced a student-friendly initiative by offering free air-conditioned Aapli Bus services to all NEET candidates.

The facility will be available from 30 designated bus points across Nagpur. Students can travel free of cost by simply displaying their NEET admit card to the bus conductor.

The civic body’s transport department has planned bus operations to ensure candidates reach their examination centres comfortably and well before the reporting deadline. Most services will operate until 10 am, providing ample time for students to avoid last-minute travel anxiety.

To make commuting even more convenient, candidates can track buses in real time through the ‘Chalo App’, which will provide live vehicle locations and route information. The technology-driven approach is expected to help students plan their journey more efficiently and avoid unnecessary delays.

Recognising that examination-day challenges do not end with the completion of the test, NMC has also arranged special return services. These buses will begin operating from 5 pm onwards, helping students return home safely after the examination.

For lakhs of students, NEET represents a gateway to a medical career and often years of preparation culminate in a single examination. Transportation delays, traffic congestion and travel uncertainty can significantly add to examination stress.

Officials believe the coordinated efforts of SECR and NMC will go a long way in ensuring that candidates can focus on the examination rather than logistical concerns.

With special trains on the tracks, additional coaches attached and free buses ready to roll, Nagpur’s transport machinery has been mobilised to provide a smooth, safe and hassle-free journey for the next generation of medical professionals.

Advertisement

5 मिनट की चूक... 4.50 लाख पर चोरों का झपट्टा! #nagpurnews #crime... प्रेम का झांसा, ब्लैकमेलिंग और वसूली का खेल! #nagpurnews #crime #latestnews #maharashtranews खाकी का रौब, ठगी का खेल! फर्जी पुलिस का किया पर्दाफाश #nagpurnews... मध्य प्रदेश से नागपुर तक गांजे की डिलीवरी! #nagpurnews #crime #md #taskar... फर्जी दस्तावेजों के दम पर 15 लाख की ठगी.. #nagpurnews #crime #goldloan... सुसाइड नोट में लिखा "सॉरी मां, मुझसे नहीं हो पाया" #nagpurnews #suciedad...

×