Railway Minister took care of the historic well

– Orders for investigation given, hope for the revival of the well

– Dr. Pravin Dabli had given a request to the Railway Minister



Nagpur. Dr. Pravin Dabli, who has been trying for many years for the revival and promotion of the historic 70 by 70 diameter huge well located near the football stadium in Belishop Railway Colony, Nagpur under Nagpur Division of South East Central Railway. By requesting the Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav and state rail minister Danve, in the Amrit Mahotsav year of independence, he had requested to save this historical well.

Taking action on Dr. Dabli’s request, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav directed Railway Board’s Executive Director (PG) Jitendra Singh to conduct an inquiry in this regard.

Railway Board’s Executive Director (PG) has informed J.D. (PG) of Railway Board in this regard. J.D. (PG) was instructed to get it done.

After that Railway Board’s J. D. (PG) directed Alok Singh, Deputy General Manager, Central Railway to take information in this regard. But since this matter is under South East Central Railway, the Deputy General Manager of Central Railway instructed the Deputy General Manager (Headquarters) of South East Central Railway to take appropriate action after taking information about the matter and to give the complete report of this action to Dr. Dabli. Instructions are also given.

The Railway Minister thus giving immediate instructions on the request of Dr. Pravin Dabli, now there is hope for the revival and promotion of this huge well located in Nagpur Railway premises. Dr. Dabli has expressed gratitude to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav. Along with this, the local railway officials have also been requested to save this huge well.

Local MP and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has also been requested to promote all the historical wells of the country including this giant well. So that in future we can fight the problem of water. This is our heritage.

Historical Heritage Plight

At present, the water crisis is on the left. In such a situation, the plight of the 9 giant wells located in the Bhosle carpet in the city is a matter of concern. Perhaps no one is aware that such a huge 70 by 70 diameter diameter still exists in Nagpur city. Who are shedding tears over their plight.

Perhaps humans have forgotten these wells in their modern lifestyles, but there was a time when these huge wells supplied water to the Bhosle Wadi village as well as the British stables, including the gun factory.

The Narrowage Railway was established in Nagpur in 1905. The railway used to have steam engines then. Which used to use a lot of water. These huge wells also catered to the water requirement of the Narrowage Railway. But today his condition is so critical that only one of them is still alive. Which is sometimes used for water supply.

The second huge well, which is known to be more than 150 years old, whose diameter is 70 feet by 70 feet, is full. But the water quality has completely deteriorated. At the same time some wells have become endangered, some people have stopped putting garbage in them.

But the 6 wells which were in the railway area in 1905, which were used by the Railways to supply water to their railway washing quarters, were transported through these wells.

Even today, these wells are huge in themselves, but no one else is unaware of them. Please inform you that the Railways currently purchases 6500000 liters of water daily from Manpa. The same water is used everywhere in the railway. This figure is from the South East Central Railway Moti Bagh area.

Today, in every house, in the railway factory, in all places including diesel sheds, water is supplied by NMC water itself.

The wells we are talking about are still present in the railway sector. Which is known as boiler que.

A giant well whose width and length is about 70 by 70 feet is located near the Railway Stadium Moti Bagh. He is full of water. But the surrounding area remains a forest, so that no one is looking at it. Which is known as boiler number 4. Boiler number 2 is located near the diesel shed on the other side of the stadium.

This huge grew today is full of garbage. Railways is also not taking care of it. The third boiler well is located at the pump house of No. 3 Motibagh railway. Which is currently alive and in case of water problem, water is supplied to the colony and railway departments. Boiler number 1 is also located in the middle of Motibagh colony which has been completely closed.

The village called Bhonsle Wadi near the railway colony was famous for military activity at that time. Three huge wells located in this Bhonsle Wadi met the water needs of the place. But at present these wells have disappeared and a big building is ready here.

Developed as a tourism sector

The question is that it is not necessary to take care of the wells which still exist among us as a huge historical heritage? Is the administration ignorant of water concerns in the future or is it deliberately not being taken care of. Perhaps the administrative authorities are not able to pay attention to this because of the need for water to be fulfilled by the Manpa.

But the future worries indicate to us that these old heritage of ours should be protected today and we should keep them ready for the future. So that if needed, these wells can still supply water to very large area. Many water resources institutions are also working in the city.

They are also requested to revive this historical wells in the city and develop this historic heritage as tourism so that there is no need to dig wells in future. This well is near his home in the foster minister’s area of ​​Nagpur. In such a situation, he too needs to pay attention to this. It is expected that the Manpa administration, the mayor and the railway administration will also do this work in public interest with utmost seriousness.

