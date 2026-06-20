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Nagpur: A special screening of the Hindi film “Nasha Toofan Ka”, which highlights the growing menace of substance abuse and its devastating impact on society, was organised at Sangam Talkies in Nagpur on Saturday. The event was attended by Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Singal, who watched the film and lauded its powerful social message.

The film, which focuses on the harmful consequences of addiction, has been receiving a positive response from audiences since its release. The special screening was organised to promote awareness about drug abuse and encourage dialogue on one of the most pressing social challenges facing the youth today.

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A large number of police officers and personnel attended the event along with the film’s cast and production team. The gathering underscored the importance of community participation and institutional support in combating substance abuse.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Singal praised the makers of the film for addressing a critical social issue through cinema. He said that films carrying meaningful messages can play a significant role in educating young people about the dangers of addiction and steering them away from substance abuse.

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“Nasha Toofan Ka” portrays the physical, psychological and social damage caused by addiction, while also attempting to guide young people towards a healthier and more responsible lifestyle. Through its compelling narrative, the film seeks to create awareness and inspire society to take collective action against the growing problem of drug addiction.

The screening concluded with an appeal to strengthen awareness campaigns and encourage greater public participation in efforts aimed at building a drug-free society.

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