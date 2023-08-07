Rahul Gandhi is Lok Sabha MP once again

The Lok Sabha membership of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was restored on Monday. The Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a notification announcing that his disqualification has been revoked and his membership restored.

Gandhi was disqualified as a Lok Sabha member on March 23 after a Gujarat court convicted him in a defamation case and sentenced him to two years in jail.

A punishment for two years and above automatically disqualifies a lawmaker. The Supreme Court on Friday last stayed his conviction, paving the way for restoration of his Lok Sabha membership. He represents Wayanad in the upper house.

