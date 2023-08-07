Alarming rise in dengue cases in Nagpur; 1,158 suspected cases, 151 found positive

Nagpur: The Second Capital of Maharashtra is witnessing a sudden rise in dengue cases which is evident from the number of people suffering from the dreaded disease. Nagpur has registered 1,158 suspected dengue cases till now from January this year, with 151 testing positive for the disease.

The cases of dengue are too high as compared to those registered in the year 2022. In 2022, there were 56 suspected cases of which 10 patients tested positive. Unlike last year, this year, the Health Department of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) is well equipped to deal with dengue cases. However, despite the preparedness and timely action of the machinery, it is not able to prevent the surge.

“In 2021, there were 1,407 suspected cases of which 338 tested positive for dengue. In 2022, the cases went down suddenly. This year, we are again witnessing a rise in cases. We can attribute the increase in cases to water-logging at many places. Secondly, since the temperature has not gone down, people are still using water coolers and have kept containers filled with water, which become breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Our team is not leaving any stone unturned to curb the menace of dengue, but the weather issue is troubling,” Dr Narendra Bahirwar, Chief Health Officer of NMC, told local media.

Most Government Hospitals have conducted cleanliness drives. For example, Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (IGGMCH) cleaned the premises, emptied water coolers which were being used during summer. Some patients having symptoms similar to dengue are being treated at GMCH and IGGMCH.

Recently, five persons from Bharatwada area succumbed to dengue. One person from Manav Nagar, Futala, died of dengue. Dr Bahirwar said that though the death audit reports of these cases were yet not declared, one can’t raise doubt on the tests like NS1. The NS1 and ELISA tests have different dimensions. The NS1 test gives better results during the early period as it detects the disease between day 1 and day 9, while the ELISA test is effective during later days.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral disease which is caused by the bite of an Aedes species (a mosquito that moves around during daytime).Those who get infected by the virus a second time, are at a significantly greater risk of developing severe Dengue. Symptoms start four to seven days after being bitten by an infected mosquito. The patient suffers from high fever, headache, rash and muscle and joint pain. In severe cases there is serious bleeding and shock, with reduction in blood platelets and blood plasma.

