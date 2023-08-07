Dr. Tejinder Singh Rawal’s 9th batch of free Urdu classes starting on August 17

Nagpur: The 9th batch of his free Urdu classes, conducted by Join Dr Tejinder Singh Rawal, is starting on Thursday, August 17, 2023. Classes will be held at India Peace Centre, Civil Lines, Nagpur from 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm on Mondays to Fridays for six weeks.

There are no registration charges, but pre-registration is required. The class is open to people of all ages, with no prior knowledge of Urdu required. To register, please visit https://www.nagpurbookclub.com/category/language-school/ or send a WhatsApp message to 9422101839.

Aamozish E Urdu is an initiative by Dr Rawal to cultivate a love for Urdu, a language that was born in India. Dr Rawal began offering free Urdu classes in 2013 with the goal of bringing the graceful language of Urdu to the people. Urdu is simply Hindustani written in the Persian script. The same Hindustani language is called Hindi when written in the Devanagari script. As a result, spoken Urdu and Hindi are mutually intelligible. One of India’s most prolific writers, Munshi Premchand, wrote most of his work in Urdu.

Dr Rawal has developed a unique teaching style that makes learning to read and write Urdu simple. The course lasts approximately 30 days, and with Dr Rawal’s unique teaching system, you can learn to read and write Urdu fluently in 30 days.

The success of Dr Rawal’s free Urdu classes can be seen in the overwhelming response from students of all ages and professional backgrounds.

Since 2019, the Free Urdu Classes have been officially renamed “Aamozish E Urdu,” which means “Teaching/Learning of Urdu.” Aamozish E Urdu is now a part of the Nagpur Book Club. The classes are held at India Peace Centre, which is an interfaith initiative. Thanks to the active collaboration of Aamozish E Urdu, Nagpur Book Club, and India Peace Centre, we are able to offer the classes for free.

