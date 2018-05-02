Rahul concedes Amethi, congratulates Modi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference congratulating PM Narendra Modi for the decisive mandate given by the Indian people and concedes the Lok Sabha seat of Amethi to BJP’s Smriti Irani.

“I had said people are supreme and today they have given their verdict. I congratulate BJP and Narendra Modi for the win. I want to tell the PM, the fight is ideological.

“Today is the day of the mandate and I don’t want to colour the decision by getting into what went wrong, he said.

“Frankly, today is the not the day to discuss what I think went wrong because people of India have clearly decided that Narendra Modi is going to be their Prime Minister and as an Indian I respect that.

Rahul also conceded defeat in Amethi, saying, “I respect the decision and congratulate Smriti Iraniji. I request her to return the love Amethi gave her.”