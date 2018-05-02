Now that results appear clear, will Cong’s Nana Patole quit politics?

Nagpur: Congress candidate from Nagpur Lok Sabha Nana Patole appears to have been caught in his own words, as the results get crystal clear in Nagpur, indicating thumping win for BJP’s star candidate Nitin Gadkari.

Patole had reportedly thrown a challenge before BJP leader Girish Mahajan that he was confident to win the polls. If he doesn’t defeat, he will quit politics forever.

Now when the results are out, it remains to be seen whether he really quits forever or what path he chooses.