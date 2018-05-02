Election results a triumph of national forces: RSS

Nagpur: With Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance all set to get past the 300-mark in the recently concluded Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) said the crores of people are fortunate to once again get a government with an absolute majority.

Releasing a statement on the General Election results, RSS general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi said the election results are a triumph of the national forces. He further said that the Sangh trusts that the new government shall endeavour and succeed in fulfilling the aspirations and ambitions of the people.