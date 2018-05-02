Rahul Bose in shock after being charged Rs 442 for 2 bananas

Actor Rahul Bose was in for a shock when a five-star in Chandigarh charged him an exorbitant Rs 442.50 for a pair of humble bananas. The actor shared his surprise on social media, writing, “You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn’t harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd #goingbananas #howtogetfitandgobroke #potassiumforkings.”

He went on to explain in the video that he ordered two bananas while he was in the gym of the hotel. However, he got his bananas and a shock when he returned to his room. The bill of Rs 442.50, including GST, listed the bananas as ‘Fruit Platter’. The actor said the bananas are “just too good for me”.

Twitter soon erupted in righteous middle-class fury and some jokes. While some said the bill was “just bananas”, others called out the hotel for “cheating their customers”. Many advised the actor to complain to the hotel and sort it out while a section of Twitter said that if he is fine with paying thousands for a room, what is the issue with paying extra for the fruits?

Others applied some middle-class comparisons to Bose’s situation. “Sir, the feeling for us is the same when we buy popcorn in theatre,” wrote one.

Rahul Bose was last seen in Kamal Haasan’s starrer Vishwaroopam 2. He also directed Poorna: The Face of Courage which was critically acclaimed but failed to work at the box office.