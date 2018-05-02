Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Wed, Jul 24th, 2019

Fake MakeMyTrip agent dupes man of Rs 1.19 lakh in Jaitala

Nagpur: Going in for an online hotel reservation proved costly for a Jaitala-based man after a trickster duped him of Rs 1.19 lakh on Tuesday morning. The accused who could not be immediately identified, reportedly introduced himself as MakeMyTrip agent and asked the complainant Praful Praksashrao Panchbhai (34), a resident of Plot. No. 55 B, Hiran-Lay-out Jaitala to forward him a link which he later used to withdraw a total amount of Rs 1.19 lakh from two different bank accounts of Praful.

In his complaint, Praful told MIDC police that owing to some unresolved issue during booking of an online hotel, he had called MakeMyTrip customer care on Tuesday morning. The MMT representative then asked him to forward one link to number 9004676782 to resolve his technical glitch. Thus, he forwarded the said link to the number. Following which he received two SMS from HDFC and SBI banks informing about withdrawal he placed. It is when he learnt about the fraud and approached MIDC police.

Based on the complaint lodged by Praful, MIDC police have booked the unidentified called under Sections 419, 420 of the IPC read with Sub-section 66 (C) of the IT Act and started the investigation.

