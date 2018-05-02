Rahul and Priyanka meet Hathras victim’s kin

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi arrived in Hathras today evening to meet the family members of the 20-year-old woman whose rape, murder and forcible cremation has triggered widespread protests across India.

They were earlier allowed by the Uttar Pradesh government, along with three others, to proceed to Hathras.

This was the Gandhis second attempt to meet the bereaved family.

Their first attempt on Thursday ended with a scuffle with the police and brief detention. Barricades have been installed at the Delhi-Noida Direct flyway even as CrPC section 144 remains imposed in UP’s Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Meanwhile, the family of the Hathras gangrape victim have levelled serious allegations against the DM and held him responsible. The brother of the victim has refused to immerse the ashes until justice is delivered and the culprits are hanged.





