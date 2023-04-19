Ragmalika is A Platform For Upcoming Talents. -Dr. S SUttarwar.

RagmalikaGpNagpur has arranged “ A Musical Conert at Rajnigandha Hall Laxminagar Nagpur. Which was A tribute to legenday singers by online and offline musical concert .RagmalikaGphas given a musical feast to all viewers. Viewers shower their comments on the Singers and organizers. Huge no comments and compliments was there to the show. It is unique program byRagmalikaGpfor journey of sweetSongs.

Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar who is a renowned singer and known as voice of Mukeshfrom Nagpur , was guest singer for the Event. He presents a evergreen Song JoTumko Ho Pasandwohi Bat Karenge..… from a super hit film “ Safar “of seventiesStarring Firoj Khan and Sharmla Tagoreand received loud applaud from Audience. Mr Mahesh and MrsBhavanaLalwani, Purva ,Awawnti, Doyel, Renuka, Tiaana, Trisha, Hiya, Dipti, Kamlesh, Parineeta, aanand, Rajani and Manseewas singers who has performed during show. ManasiPanpaliya is a versatile singer who perform songs of various singers with perfection. Show was attended by majority of viewers from Maharashtra and Goa and around the globe .Concept and organizer wasMansiPanpaliya and CA RiteshPanpaliya.

Advertisement

Show was live from Rajnogandha Studio Nagpur. . Dr S SUttarwar was guest for the show.CA MaheshLalwani present a wonderful mimicry which was appreciated by audience. Ragmalika music academy is ten years old. Uptill now 200 students has passed music examinations from academy. And five hundred people are connected with them. It is run byDirector MansiPanpaliyawho is MA M Phil a post graduate in MusicVisharad and perusing her PhD. You may Contact Mamnsi Madam on cell no 9970670751.

Soulful songs of legendary singers were presented by Singers.. A Malik TereBande Ham…, Nam Gum Jayega.., Jab Deep Jaleaana.., ChandansaBadan…, MohMohKedhage.., Aaye ho MeriJindgi Me…, Mukabla…, HawaHawai…,MaiChali Mai Chali.., RajniGandha…, Rang Dil Ki Dhadkan…,Pal Pal DilKe Pass…, Muze Mere Bibi se Bacho…, Ye Nayan Dare dare.., aajPuraniRahose…, Rabma Ho…, Rahe Na rahe ham…ChaltaeChalte… and many more songs were presented by Singers.

Sola Bara ski Bali Umar kosalam…aevergreen songSung byMansiPanpaliya received loud applaud from audience.Mukabala Presented by CA Mahesh Lalwani and BhavnaLalwani was icing on the cake. Audience enters in the era of legendary singers.

Dr. Sanjay Uttarwaris having immense interest and liking to the field of music. He is associated with various social and cultural bodies of Nagpur. During program , Mr and MrsPanpaliya, welcome Dr. S SUttarwar thank for blessings for RagmalikaGp. In reply Dr. Uttarwar highlight to achievements of RagmalikaGpand extend his best wishes to them.

Organizers welcome all on line viewers for joining the program. Renowned people of Nagpurs musical world witness the program on line and extend their best wishes to Ragmalika Group .

AnchorDoelBhattachrayadone her job nicely. Shenarrate various stories in connection with songs.

Viewers gave thanksto Team Ragmalika for lovely organization and extend their good wishes for future of the them. Program comes to end at 9.pm and music lovers moves with euphoria of sweet songs.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement