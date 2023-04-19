State Govt approves Rs 12 crore for Citrus Estate being set up at Katol

Nagpur: Maharashtra Government has approved Rs 12 crore for Citrus Estate at Dhiwarwadi in Katol Tehsil that is now taking shape. The project was sanctioned by Maha Vikas Aghadi Government with the aim to ensure supply of good quality orange seedlings to the farmers.

Earlier, Rs1.05 crore was released to boost the development work here and now a second tranche of Rs 2.43 crore was released, informed Salil Deshmuh, Member, Zilla Parishad, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader.

Orange and peach growers would get good quality seedlings and they will also be provided training on good practices, also about the new technology that has evolved over the time. To provide materials required for production of oranges and peaches at reasonable rates. Also, this citrus estate has been established to try to promote export of oranges and lemons.

Around 10 acre of land at Dhiwarwadi was initially allotted to Citrus Estate from about 34 acres. But after preparing the development plan, since there is a need for land, a demand has been made to provide an additional 4 acres of land.

Deshmukh also said that the guidance camp will also be held soon to guide the farmers. From the earlier fund, Rs 1.05 crore was provided by the government for readying the farm for orange and lemon orchards. The machinery was given to the producers at a moderate rate and is being used by farmers in large numbers. The second tranche of funds is provided for the construction, electrical fitting, development of nursery, construction of tool bank and training farmers.

