CBI arrests three accused, including Kamptee Cantonment official, for taking bribe of Rs 2 lakh for recruitment

Nagpur: In a major development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested three people, including an official of the Kamptee Cantonment Board (KCB), Nagpur, Maharashtra, in a bribery case related to recruitment. The accused have been identified as Deep Ramesh Saktel, a Safai Karmachari, Kamptee Cantonment Board, Nagpur; Chandrashekhar Kuwarlal Chidhalore, a candidate selected for the post of Mali, and Sheetal Ramteke, a Nursery Teacher on contract basis in Kamptee Cantonment Board School, Nagpur.

According to the CBI, the accused were allegedly involved in a racket of recruitment, in which they were approaching candidates and assuring them employment in exchange for a hefty bribe. The former Vice President of the KCB was allegedly involved in the racket and had been regularly contacting the said Safai Karmachari to approach eligible candidates whose names appeared in the list published by the Kamptee Cantonment Board for the post of Assistant Teacher, Mali & Safai Karamchari.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the Safai Karmachari while accepting the bribe of Rs. 2 lakh as the first installment out of a total bribe of Rs. 11,50,000/- on behalf of the former-Vice President and other officials of Kamptee Cantonment Board. The candidate who paid the bribe was also caught, and during the investigation, the role of a Nursery Teacher working on a contract basis in KCB School, Nagpur, also came to light, and she was also arrested.

Advertisement

Searches were conducted at the official and residential premises of the accused and others, which led to the recovery of incriminating documents. All three arrested accused were produced before the court of Special Judge, CBI Cases, Nagpur, and have been remanded to police custody till 21.04.2023.

The accused have been charged under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and the investigation is ongoing to determine the involvement of other officials of the Kamptee Cantonment Board in the case. The CBI has said that it will continue to take strong action against those involved in corruption and will not spare anyone found guilty of such activities.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement