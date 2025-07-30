Radisson Blu Hotel staffers booked for brazen Rs 5.5 lakh fraud

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a serious breach of corporate trust, two employees of the luxury five-star Radisson Blu Hotel on Wardha Road in Nagpur have been booked for orchestrating a Rs 5.5 lakh financial fraud by manipulating room bookings and payment systems over several months.

The accused, Shubham Laxman Gera (27) of Laxmisadan Apartment, Vivekananda Nagar, and Ayush Dulichand Tembhare (25) of Lende Nagar, Bhilgaon, allegedly abused their access and authority to siphon off lakhs from the hotel’s revenue in a well-planned scheme.

Gold Rate 30 July 2025 Gold 24 KT 99,000 /- Gold 22 KT 92,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,14,900/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The complaint, filed by the hotel’s General Manager Manoj Shriramprakash Bali (66), exposed how the duo deliberately tampered with financial records between August 2023 and March 2024. While Gera worked as an office representative from July 2022, Tembhare was a room service worker who had already been terminated in January 2023 for stealing a guest’s wallet. Despite this red flag, Gera allegedly maintained contact with him and continued illegal dealings behind the scenes.

The scam came to light after a guest, brought in by Gera, left the hotel without settling the bill. When questioned, Gera made a payment, but suspiciously through Ayush’s debit card. This triggered an internal audit which uncovered a deliberate pattern of underreporting cash collections. The duo reportedly collected full room charges from guests but deposited only partial amounts into the hotel’s account, pocketing the rest.

Gera, exploiting his privileged access to the billing system, issued unauthorized discounts and routed transactions through Tembhare’s debit card, converting the illegally discounted balance into personal gains. The scam, executed over months, has not only damaged the hotel’s finances but also breached internal controls meant to prevent such misconduct.

The Pratap Nagar Police have registered a case under Sections related to criminal breach of trust, cheating, and common intention of the Indian Penal Code. Investigators are now delving deeper to uncover the full scope of the fraud, including any possible involvement of other internal staff or external collaborators.

Authorities have confirmed that the investigation is ongoing and that further charges may follow based on emerging evidence.