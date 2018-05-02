Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Fri, Mar 27th, 2020
    Quarantined Ishita Raj turns philosophical on social media as She Shares a video

     

    People and celebrities around the world are taking all necessary measures so as not to be contaminated with COVID-19. They sit at home in self-isolation, wash their faces, clean the kitchen, and essentially do all the work of the household themselves because the house helps not to leave the comfort of their own. Nonetheless, they’re all doing their hardest to hold everyone’s expectations up by sharing videos or social media posts.

    The sweet and bubbly’ Pyaar ka Punchnama ‘ actress Ishita Raj, who is now in her hometown, Delhi has herself shared a video on Instagram for all her followers and fans. In the video, she said,’ I hope everyone is safe and secure at home. I know it’s a very stressful and challenging time we’re going through, but let’s take care of each other by maintaining isolation, social distance and quarantine, only then will we be able to fight this disease. Let’s take the proper precautions and stay in this together.

     

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on Tuesday night, 24 March, urged people to take the coronavirus pandemic very seriously. He also declared a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure to prevent public transmission of the virus. Since the government has initiated a lockdown, and we are aware that all the celebrities are following Article 144, so we as commoners, will be encouraged to abide by the laws and take care, just as our favorite actresses do.

