Published On : Fri, Jun 3rd, 2022

Qatar Airways resumes flight service on Nagpur-Doha route

Nagpur: Qatar Airways, after a gap of over two years, from June 2 resumed its international flight between Nagpur and Doha. It is a direct flight connecting Hamad International Airport in Doha and city’s Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport. The world’s leading airlines had shut down its services on the route in 2020 following the restriction imposed to control COVID-19 pandemic.

According to reports, the flight will be available for four days in a week. The airline is operating Airbus A-320 with a capacity to accommodate about 144 passengers. The lowest fare for return journey offered by the airline is Rs 53,999 per person which will be available for a limited period.

In addition to Qatar Airways, Air Arabia is also operating a direct flight per week to Sharjah. The ongoing summer holidays have taken the number of air passengers to a next level creating a need for more flights on various routes. According to the travel agents, Nagpur airport is witnessing a large number of travellers after a gap of two years.

