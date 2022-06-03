Qatar Airways resumes flight service on Nagpur-Doha route

Advertisement

Nagpur: Qatar Airways, after a gap of over two years, from June 2 resumed its international flight between Nagpur and Doha. It is a direct flight connecting Hamad International Airport in Doha and city’s Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport. The world’s leading airlines had shut down its services on the route in 2020 following the restriction imposed to control COVID-19 pandemic.

According to reports, the flight will be available for four days in a week. The airline is operating Airbus A-320 with a capacity to accommodate about 144 passengers. The lowest fare for return journey offered by the airline is Rs 53,999 per person which will be available for a limited period.