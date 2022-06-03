Get Up To INR 5000 on Flight Booking with Varafi.com

Do you need an affordable air ticket for your trip to a domestic or international destination? If yes, you can try to book your tickets at varafi.com One of the leading online portals Varafi has many attractive deals for its users, which you can grab. If you are willing to save some extra buckets on plane ticket booking or looking for a pocket-friendly airfare that allows you to fulfill your dream of air travel. Then this is the right time to grab the deals on Varafi.com. The latest deal which every user can avail of is off of up to 5000 INR. Do you wish to know how to get up to INR 5000 off on plane ticket booking at this portal? Read this post here. I will explain how to get up to INR 5000 on air ticket bookings from this portal. I have used this website for my ticket bookings and wanted to share it with you all.
What is the Promo Code, How Does it Work to Get up to 5000 INR & How to Avail of it?
The promo code to get up to 5000 INR off on flight booking is “UPTO5000” users can apply this code at the time of payment. Those users who are looking for cheap flight tickets must try this code. Now let’s see how you can avail this promo code and how to grab the deal.
Step 1: Search for the Ticket at Varafi
All users need to follow the described steps to get up to 5000 INR off on an air ticket at Varafi. Enter the departure city name and arrival city name in respective fields. Then select the number of travelers and class of travel. Select the date of travel and type of travel like one way or round trip. Click on the search button. Now you will get many flights with their fare on the screen. Compare the fare among all airlines and check their timing as well and then select the most preferable one for your trip.
Step 2: Book the Plane Ticket
After searching for flight tickets you need to move further for the booking steps. Select the desired flight and enter the passenger’s name, age, and gender in the required field. Enter contact details including mobile number and email id. Once checked all information is correct because wrong information can cause trouble for you. Make sure travelers’ name is the same as their valid id proof. Select the travel insurance if you wish to purchase it, then click on “Yes I want to secure my trip.”
Step 3: Apply the Promo Code
Before you will pay for the flight ticket, apply the promo code in the required field. Apply the “UPTO5000” code and get up to 5000 INR off on the airfare. This code applies to all new users and existing users both. This code is applicable once per user for booking a flight ticket from this flight booking portal.
Step 4: Pay for the Flight Ticket
Now click on proceed to pay and select the payment mode. There are multiple payment options available at this portal and you can select which one you prefer the most. Net banking, debit/credit cards, UPI, e-Wallet, and cashback wallets are available, you can select anyone. Enter the payment details like card number, date of expiry, CVV number, and other information which are needed.
Click on pay now and within a few minutes, a ticket booking confirmation mail and message will be delivered to your registered number & email id.
Terms & Conditions to use this Promo Code
To avail of this offer of this website, users need to follow its terms & conditions.
- This code is applicable for only one booking at a time. For bulk booking this offer is invalid.
- This promo code is applicable for domestic & international destinations both.
- Any user cannot merge this offer with another code or offer, this offer is only valid when it is applied only.
- To enjoy this offer users need to apply the “UPTO5000” code at the time of flight booking.
- Users will get up to 5000 INR off on their plane ticket, no fixed amount will be received by any user.
- If the user does not agree with the terms and conditions then they can use another promo code for flight ticket booking at an affordable price at this website.
So, guys, are you ready to grab the deal of INR 5000 off on flight tickets offered by varafi? If your answer is yes, then follow the instructions described above. If you need any help or want to know more about the airfare deals & discount codes you can apply for getting an affordable flight ticket. Just send an email to the customer support team or call them on their number. The experts in plane ticket bookings will help you to grab the best deal for you. To get more information about other codes and discounts, you can stay connected with us or visit this website. Go to the offers section and select anyone which you want to avail of and grab a cheap ticket deal for your favorite destination. If any user has still not created their profile at varafi, they must do it because after creating their profile user will get more attractive and hot deals for flight ticket bookings.