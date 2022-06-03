Video: Will the traffic cops wake up from slumber as builder barricades parking area near Lokmat Square?

Advertisement

Nagpur: Top bosses come and go like clouds. With their typical bureaucratic rhetoric, most of them often try to maintain ‘status quo’ in problems dogging the Nagpur city for years to keep their record straight. The present traffic scenario in the Second Capital seems to have caught in the same zone of complacency on part of the law-enforcers who are busy in passing the buck to other departments. The end result is a confused and complicated maze of traffic that is going from bad to worse with commuters, too, adding their share of abysmal traffic and civic sense. Very few posted to Traffic Branch are keen in evolving strategies for effective traffic management to ensure safety and security of citizens on the thoroughfares. The maze of lawlessness is spreading its tentacles menacingly on city roads apparently due to poor traffic management.

An instance is the topic of this writing. Construction activity of an apartment scheme is going on near Lokmat Square. The builder, for the convenience of unhindered construction, erected barricades in front of the ongoing apartment scheme thus blocking parking of vehicles. The result is total mess. Now, the vehicles are being parked right in the middle of the road as the roadside parking area has been barricaded by the builder. Shockingly, the traffic chaos is being created right under the nose of traffic cops for obvious reasons. Traffic cops are turning a blind eye towards this illegal act on the part of the builder.