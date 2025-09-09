Python paraded at Ganesh Visarjan with mouth taped shut, sparks outrage in Nagpur

Nagpur: A Ganesh Visarjan celebration in Nagpur’s Jaripatka has snowballed into a wildlife crime investigation after a six-foot Indian Rock Python, its mouth crudely sealed with cello tape, was paraded before revellers on Sunday. The incident, a glaring violation of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, surfaced after a video of the spectacle went viral on Monday.

The clip shows men dressed in ritualistic attire brandishing the snake before a cheering crowd, a display later traced to a programme organised by Kings Events at the residence of a local mobile shop owner. Shocked animal lovers flagged the video to the Help for Animal Welfare Association, which quickly lodged a complaint with the Forest Department.

“This is not just cruelty, it’s a window into the illegal wildlife trade,” said Association President Ashish Khade, who, along with fellow members, verified the video and tracked down the location. “Using a protected species for entertainment is banned. It suggests poaching or smuggling networks at play. Authorities must act decisively.”

Under fire, Kings Events proprietor Karan Palani denied direct involvement. “We had four visarjan programmes that day. I wasn’t at the one with the reptile. The client wanted aghori-style performers, so we outsourced it to a vendor. I don’t know where the snake came from,” he told reporters.

Forest officials, however, are taking no chances. Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Yash Kale confirmed a case has been registered. “This is a serious violation. Investigations are underway, and those responsible will be brought to book,” he said.

Wildlife experts warn that snakes, though revered in Indian tradition, are increasingly falling victim to commercial exploitation during festivals and religious shows. The Indian Rock Python is listed under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, giving it the same degree of protection as the tiger or elephant.

For many in Nagpur, the disturbing images have turned a moment of festivity into a grim reminder: reverence for nature cannot come at the cost of cruelty.