Couple killed as two-wheeler hit by speeding pickup truck near Nagpur

Nagpur: A husband and wife duo was killed when their two-wheeler was hit by a speeding pickup truck near Telkamptee village turning, near Kalmeshwar, in Nagpur district on Monday. They were on their way to Saoner for treatment. The accident occurred at around 10.30 am.

According to police, Rajkumar Jangluji Kumbhare (50) and his wife Indubai Rajkumar Kumbhare (47) were riding a two-wheeler (MH-40/MB-4570) when a pickup truck (MH-40/CM-0495) coming from the opposite direction hit them head-on. The impact was so strong that Rajkumar died on the spot. His wife Indubai was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Nagpur in a critical condition where she died during treatment.

Gold Rate 18 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,00,100 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 93,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,15,400/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The accident sparked anger and concern among local citizens. The Telkamptee turn is infamous for being dangerous, but locals say no safety measures have been taken by the authorities despite frequent accidents. “Accidents happen here every month, but the administration is sleeping,” said one local resident. “There are no speed limit signs or speed breakers at the bend. Drivers drive recklessly,” said an eyewitness who saw the accident. Citizens are now demanding immediate safety improvement at the site, including speed breakers, proper signage, and regular police patrolling. The pickup driver fled the scene after the crash.

Saoner Police have registered a case and started a search to locate and arrest the driver.

Biker in Ganesh immersion rally crushed under truck in Koradi

A 25-year-old man, who was part of a procession heading to Koradi lake for Ganesh idol immersion, came under the wheels of a truck in the early hours of Monday and breathed his last.

The deceased biker has been identified as Ajay Yadav, 25, a resident of Dharampeth.

According to police sources, Ajay was on his way to Koradi lake along with Om Bal Ganesh Utsav Mandal members for idol immersion. At around 12.30 am on Monday, a trailer truck (RJ 47 DA 4326) allegedly driven recklessly by Rajesh Chaudhary from Ajmer in Rajasthan struck Ajay’s motorcycle while he attempted to overtake on the flyover under Koradi police station limits. The collision caused Ajay to fall, and he came under the truck’s rear wheels, leading to severe injuries. He was rushed to Mayo Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. Ajay’s father Laxman, 50, filed a complaint, prompting Koradi police to register a case. The police are investigating further to determine the full circumstances of this heartbreaking accident.