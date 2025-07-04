Pyare Khan ends ordeal for 18 Nagpur Jail inmates who couldn’t afford bail

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a humanitarian effort spearheaded by Maharashtra State Minorities Commission Chairman (Minister-rank) Pyare Khan, 18 undertrial prisoners who had been languishing in Nagpur Central Jail for years due to their inability to pay bail amounts have been granted freedom.

Out of the 18 prisoners identified, 14 were released on Thursday, July 3, following official orders received by jail authorities. The remaining four inmates are expected to be released soon.

Bail granted, but no money to pay:

During his visit to the Nagpur Central Jail on June 4, Khan discovered that several inmates had been granted bail by the courts but were unable to pay bail amounts ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 50,000 due to financial constraints.

Taking swift action, he instructed Jail Superintendent Vaibhav Aage and District Judicial Officer Rishikesh Dhale to identify inmates who were not habitual or serious offenders, and had maintained good conduct during their time in prison.

With the support of jail authorities and legal advocates, a list of 18 such inmates was compiled. Khan personally bore the financial burden and paid the bail amounts, enabling their release.

Speaking to the newly freed individuals, Khan cautioned them to steer clear of any future criminal activities. “Crime doesn’t just destroy society, it destroys the individual and their entire family. True reform lies in returning to the right path,” he said.

The released prisoners expressed heartfelt gratitude toward Khan and pledged to turn over a new leaf, committing to live responsibly and honestly in society.

List of released inmates:

Nandkishore Padole, Rakesh Narkande, Chetan Pal, Kartik Dhole, Pranav Thakre, Rekha Khamari, Santosh Katare, Omprakash Lahare, Tushar Bopche, Santosh Rajput, Jeetu Samudre, Shiva Chaudhary, Dinesh Sadafule, and Ajay Warkhade.