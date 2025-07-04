Flesh trade busted in Koradi flat; woman pimp arrested

Advertisement



Nagpur: The Crime Branch Unit 5 of Nagpur Police busted a prostitution racket operating out of Mahalakshmi Residency, Aryanagar, under Koradi Police limits on Thursday.

Based on a tip-off, the team raided a flat on the fourth floor of the building around 4:45 pm. They caught accused Vandana Anil Meshram (50) red-handed while facilitating prostitution by offering the premises to clients for financial gain. One victimized woman was rescued during the raid.

Police also seized two mobile phones, Rs 2,000 in cash, and other items, with the total seizure amounting to Rs 32,348.

An FIR under BNS Section 143(2) and Sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA) has been registered at Koradi Police Station. The accused has been handed over to Koradi Police along with the seized items for further investigation.

This successful operation was executed under the leadership of Commissioner of Police Ravinder Kumar Singal, Joint CP Naveenchandra Reddy, Additional CP (Crime) Vasant Pardeshi, DCP (Detection) Rahul Makanikar, and ACP (Crime Branch) Abhijit Patil, with PI Sandeep Bua and his team carrying out the raid.