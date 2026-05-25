Pyare Khan backs CM Fadnavis’s strict enforcement of cow slaughter ban

Maharashtra to invoke MCOCA against illegal cow smuggling, slaughter; Minority Commission chief appeals for compliance ahead of Bakri Eid

Nagpur: Ahead of the upcoming Bakri Eid festival, Maharashtra Minority Commission Chairman Pyare Khan on Monday strongly backed the State Government’s crackdown on illegal cattle transportation and cow slaughter, describing Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s decision as a “commendable step” and urging the Muslim community to strictly follow Maharashtra’s cow slaughter laws.

Speaking to a news agency, Khan said the government’s move to invoke the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against illegal cattle smuggling and slaughter activities sends a strong message that violations will not be tolerated.

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“This is a very commendable decision taken by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Earlier, people from a particular community would approach me alleging injustice. But now, under MCOCA, action will be taken against everyone involved — whether they are buyers, sellers or those carrying out illegal slaughter,” Khan said.

Referring to historical debates around cow protection, Khan stated that the issue was discussed even during the framing of India’s Constitution.

“In 1948, during the Constitutional Convention discussions, ZH Lari was among the first leaders to strongly advocate cow protection, saying cows should be protected in this country,” he said.

Khan also stressed that Islamic teachings require followers to obey the laws of the land where they reside.

“In Islam too, there is a clear principle that people must follow the laws of the place where they live. Cow slaughter is banned in Maharashtra, therefore all members of the Muslim community must respect and comply with the law,” he added.

Appealing for communal harmony and responsible celebration of Bakri Eid, Khan said sacrifices performed during the festival should not create inconvenience or tension for others.

“Our sacrifice should be carried out in a way that does not disturb anyone else. The government has already issued instructions to district collectors, officials and the Nagpur Municipal Corporation commissioner. Designated slaughterhouses have been allocated for the ritual. We must cooperate fully with the administration and police,” he said.

The statement comes days after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the Maharashtra Government had, for the first time, invoked MCOCA in cases related to organised cattle smuggling, illegal transportation of animals and unlawful slaughterhouses.

Speaking on the government’s intensified crackdown, Fadnavis said the decision was legally sound and would withstand judicial scrutiny.

“For the first time, we have applied the MCOCA law in such offences, and I believe it will stand completely justified in court. Anyone involved in these illegal activities will face action under MCOCA,” the Chief Minister asserted.

The move signals a major escalation in the State Government’s action against organised illegal cattle trade networks ahead of the Bakri Eid festival, with authorities indicating zero tolerance towards violations of existing cow protection laws in Maharashtra.

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