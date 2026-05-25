Hotel manager assaulted after refusing water bottle to group of youths in Nagpur

Nagpur: As temperatures continue to soar in Nagpur, another disturbing trend appears to be rising alongside the mercury, violent outbursts over the smallest of issues.

In a shocking late-night incident that has once again raised concerns over growing aggression among youth, a hotel manager was allegedly attacked with a brick after refusing to provide a bottle of water at a hotel on Wardha Road under the jurisdiction of Sonegaon Police Station.

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The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the hotel.

According to police, 29-year-old Sushil Wahane, who works as the manager at a hotel near Somalwada Chowk, was on duty on the night of May 22 when around seven to eight youths arrived at the establishment at approximately 11.30 pm.

The youths allegedly demanded bottled water from the hotel staff. However, since the kitchen had already closed for the night, the manager reportedly informed them that water could not be provided.

What should have ended as a minor inconvenience quickly spiralled into violence.

Police said the group allegedly became aggressive, started abusing the hotel staff and created a ruckus inside the premises. Within moments, the verbal altercation allegedly escalated into physical assault.

According to the complaint, one of the youths picked up a brick and struck the hotel manager on the head, leaving him seriously injured and bleeding.

The injured manager was immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Following information about the attack, Sonegaon police reached the spot and launched an investigation. Officers have seized CCTV footage from the hotel premises and are currently analysing the recordings to identify the accused.

Police have registered a case against seven to eight unidentified youths and efforts are underway to trace and arrest them.

The incident has once again sparked debate over the growing intolerance and violent behaviour being witnessed in urban spaces, where even minor disagreements are increasingly turning into brutal assaults.

From road rage to petty arguments inside restaurants and public places, police officials say there has been a noticeable rise in impulsive violence, particularly among groups of young offenders.

As investigators work to identify the attackers through CCTV footage, one troubling question continues to linger: Why are trivial disputes increasingly ending in bloodshed?

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