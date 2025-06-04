PWD out, MSIDC in: Major shake-up in Vidhan Bhavan expansion project in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a dramatic turn in the Vidhan Bhavan expansion project, the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC) has officially replaced the Public Works Department (PWD) as the nodal agency — marking an unprecedented shift in how sensitive legislative infrastructure is developed in India.

A first in the country

This is believed to be the first instance where a corporation, rather than a traditional government department, will oversee the construction of a vital institution like the Vidhan Bhavan. The move comes amid growing criticism of the PWD’s preoccupation with internal matters such as postings, transfers, and promotions, which reportedly hampered project momentum.

Big plans for a bigger Legislature

The expansion project is being fast-tracked in anticipation of a future delimitation exercise. The redesigned Vidhan Bhavan complex will accommodate up to 800 legislators, with 500 seats in the Vidhan Sabha and 300 in the Vidhan Parishad. A central hall is also part of the blueprint, aimed at modernising the legislative process and facilities.

Land swap deal unlocked the deadlock

To make space for the expansion, the government has approved the transfer of 9,670 square metres of land from the Government Press site to the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat. In return, the Government Press will receive 9,660 square metres from the Food and Civil Supplies Department’s land parcel. This land swap had sparked a departmental dispute, but it was finally resolved thanks to the intervention of Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

Speaker steps in, MSIDC steps up

A high-level meeting chaired by Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on May 26 in Mumbai cemented the decision to hand over the project to MSIDC. Following this, Akanksha Meshram, Executive Engineer at MSIDC, has written to her PWD counterpart seeking immediate transfer of all project-related documents.

All eyes on project files

MSIDC has formally requested a comprehensive set of documents including:

• Architectural maps and design formats

• Structural audit and inspection reports for the past decade

• Ownership records and land extracts (7/12 or Akhiav Patrika)

Sources say that Speaker Narwekar is expected to review the project status later this week to ensure a smooth transition and expedited progress.

