Parliament Monsoon Session from July 21 to August 12, Oppn demand rejected

New Delhi: The Monsoon Session of Parliament will be held from July 21 to August 12, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Wednesday. The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, has recommended the dates, he told reporters.

The announcement by Rijiju comes against the backdrop of a demand for a special session by opposition leaders to discuss Operation Sindoor.

Under the rules, all issues can be discussed during the Monsoon Session, the Minister said responding to a question on the opposition’s demand.

The Budget Session of Parliament began on January 31 this year and concluded on April 4, with both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die, marking the end of the first Parliament session of 2025.

Both Houses of the Parliament are set to convene on July 21 at 11 am, after a break of over three months.

This will be the first time Parliament convenes since the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives, and the subsequent Operation Sindoor, aimed at terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. INDIA bloc parties were pushing their demand for a Special Session of Parliament in the wake of Operation Sindoor.

Opposition leaders had put forward the argument that the session was needed to discuss a series of events, including the Pahalgam attack, followed by Operation Sindoor, US President Donald Trump’s claim of brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, and the death of civilians in border areas in Pakistan shelling.

An impeachment motion against former Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma is also expected to be moved in the Parliament during the Monsoon session. The judge is facing allegations of corruption after the discovery of a large amount of cash from his official residence in Delhi.

