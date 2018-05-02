Put politics aside, save economy: Manmohan to PM

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh has said that the ‘state of economy is deeply worrying’.

“Last quarter GDP growth rate of 5 per cent signals that we are in midst of prolonged slowdown. India has potential to grow at a much faster rate but all round mismanagement by Modi government has resulted in this slowdown,” Dr Singh said.

“It is particularly distressing that the manufacturing sector’s growth is tottering at 0.6 per cent. This makes it very clear that our economy has not yet recovered from the man-made blunders of demonetisation and a hastily implemented GST,” he said.

“I urge the government to put aside vendetta politics, and reach out to all sane voices to steer economy out of this man-made crisis,” he said.

Dr Singh said that Modi government’s policies are resulting in ‘massive job-less growth’.