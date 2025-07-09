‘Pustak Parikrama’ rolls into Nagpur, kindles reading habit among students

Advertisement



Nagpur: In the lead-up to the much-anticipated Nagpur Book Festival set to be held from November 22 to 30 at Reshimbagh Ground in Nagpur, the National Book Trust (NBT) — an autonomous body under the Ministry of Education, Government of India — has launched a novel outreach campaign titled ‘Maharashtra Pustak Parikrama’ to reignite the reading culture among students.

A mobile bus converted into a roving library is currently touring schools and colleges across Nagpur, catching the attention of young readers and creating a literary buzz on campuses. Stocked with books in Hindi, English, Marathi, and Urdu, the mobile library offers a diverse collection—from biographies and historical narratives to poetry, fiction, and books on freedom fighters.

“We’ve received an overwhelming response from educational institutions. Student enthusiasm has been remarkable, prompting us to extend the tour beyond its initial schedule,” said Dr Samay Bansod, Local Organising Member of NBT. Prashant Kukde and Kalyan Deshpande are also part of the organising team.

The initiative is part of a broader strategy to cultivate a love for reading in an era dominated by digital screens. “Reading habits among youth are declining. But once students connect with a genre they enjoy, reading naturally becomes part of their routine. We’re encouraging them to start with just one hour a day,” Dr Bansod told local media.

As a build-up to the main festival, the campaign will also include interactive student activities such as essay writing, poetry, public speaking, and creative writing competitions. These aren’t just meant to engage students but to identify and promote 100 emerging writers from Nagpur and nearby regions.

The Nagpur Book Festival 2025 promises to be more than just a celebration of literature. It will feature a dedicated literary fest, a special one-day event for teenagers, and support from prominent academic institutions. Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU), Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University, IIM Nagpur, Kavikulaguru Kalidas Sanskrit University (Ramtek), Gondwana University, and Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya have come on board as knowledge partners.

With ‘Pustak Parikrama’ already turning heads and igniting curiosity, the festival is shaping up to be a major cultural moment for central India’s young and aspiring readers.