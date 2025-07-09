Advertisement



While it may be synonymous with India and the whole region of South East Asia, the sport of cricket is much more worldwide than many people believe. Yes, it is the national sport in the Indian subcontinent and the surrounding countries of Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and others are crazy about it too. However, the fact that the countries of the Commonwealth play it at a high level already adds all the remaining continents into the mix. And yet, the game goes even beyond the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, and the rest of them.

If you are a fan of the game and want to know more about cricket, and especially if you are keen on sports betting and need more of it for your gameplay, you are in the right place. Read on to find out what the best cricket leagues and competitions to watch and bet on are in the world. There are bound to be many surprise entries on the list that you have not thought of before. As a sport on the rise and one with multiple formats and ways of play, it is in the perfect spot to become more popular than ever in the next few years. If you get in the mix now, you can reap all the benefits of being a fan and a sports bets enthusiast.

The Indian Premier League (IPL)

The IPL is for Cricket, the same as the English Premier League is for football (soccer). It is widely considered the best, most talented, most competitive, and most exciting cricket league on the planet. It makes sense because it is the domestic competition of the biggest cricketing nation in the world, which is also the biggest nation on the planet. IPL teams may not be famous everywhere in the world, but in the sphere of the sport, they have a legendary status. Each season starts in mid to late March and lasts until early to late May or June, and it is a Twenty20 (T20) format. There are 10 teams and a total of 74 matches in the season. This spring stretch is considered the peak of the sport due to the games being on daily, and it is the prime time for the fans to watch the best players take the field.

The Australian Big Bash League (BBL)

Considered the second best league in the world, it is the perfect companion to the IPL because it lasts from December to February. The seasons are switched Down Under, so you get a few months of the best that the Aussies can offer before the Indians get to do their thing. It features high quality talent, some of the best domestic and international stars, and fast paced games that the T20 format is known for. Pitch conditions are great, and it is a treat to watch every season. In terms of betting, form and team consistency are key because they are usually predictable. Also, weather conditions rarely disrupt matches, which makes betting (and watching) more fun and straightforward.

Pakistan Super League (PSL)

With the season lasting from February to March, it is a brisk one and a great prelude to the IPL, considering the region. And many fans view it as such and look forward to it, as it has competitive teams with world class bowlers in their rosters. The league typically features unpredictable upsets, which are not always common in other competitions. The games are low scoring because of the strong bowling attacks, which can alter the bets and odds when compared to other domestic competitions. Player form and pitch conditions matter a lot and can be the deciding factor in the outcome, so pay attention to them.

South Africa (SA20), Caribbean Premier League (CPL), and the Hundred in England

These three leagues are also quite short, but they run at different times of year and offer a lot of fun. The SA20 in South Africa is a new and fast growing league from January to February. It has investment from IPL franchise owners, and that alone makes it a fan favorite.

The CPL is from August to September, and it comes with a fun and relaxed atmosphere, which the islands are known for. There is explosive batting and a cool mix of young prospects and aging stars. In the Caribbean, home advantage matters significantly, and weather can impact the games a lot.

The Hundred is a new format with 100 balls, and it lasts from July to August. Its innovative presentation is exciting and attractive for the fans, and it features some major English stars. There are fewer overs in this league, which means high volatility. Sharp bettors should focus on matchups the most, as well as toss results.

World Cups

Yes, plural, since there are separate competitions for different formats. The ICC T20 World Cup and the ODI World Cup are the most prestigious international competitions in the sport. They come around every 2 to 4 years and are the epitome of the season, as well as a few prior seasons. Every player dreams of leading their country to the title, and these games have a massive global audience. National teams are always at full strength, and the stakes are the highest they can be. For betting fans on platforms like Sportsbet.io, historical data plays a big role, but so does team form and individual player performance during the season preceding the cup. Pitch familiarity is crucial, and upsets happen often in the T20s.

Asia Cup

Although not at the level of the World Cups, considering the best teams are on the continent, the ODI and T20 Asia Cups are very competitive and prestigious. India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan live and breathe the sport. They are ICC Full Members and always qualify, with three more qualifying through the ACC Premier Cup. This year, the competition is in September, and Hong Kong, Oman, and the UAE are playing for a total of 8 teams split into 2 groups of 4. Intense rivalries await, like India VS Pakistan, there are unpredictable outcomes and varying conditions. Teams with spin strength often do well, and crowd pressure and nerves affect the performance. Oftentimes, it is more competitive than the World Cup, similar to how UEFA Euros are when compared to the FIFA World Cup in football (soccer).

Major League Cricket (MLC)

The USA is known for many sports, but cricket is not one of them. Still, if you want more cricket action, it is worth checking out. The first edition was in 2023, meaning it is a very young league. There are only 6 teams, 34 matches, and it is the fan-favorite T20 format. With teams from cities like LA, NY, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC, it has all the makings of a successful sports league. Only lasting for a month between June and July, it is an extra league to watch and bet on, which is ultimately all that matters for a cricket fan.