Nagpur Rains: One Dead, One Missing, 71 Villages Cut Off Amid Torrential Downpour

Nagpur – At least one person has died and another remains missing as torrential rains continue to lash Nagpur district, leaving 71 villages cut off and several roads submerged, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Nagpur received a staggering 172.2 mm of rainfall between 8:30 PM Tuesday and 5:30 AM Wednesday, triggering widespread flooding across rural and urban parts of the district.

Fatalities and Missing Persons

In two tragic incidents:

Kartik Shivshankar Ladse (18) died after falling into an overflowing drain around 4 AM in the Uppalwadi area, approximately 30 km from Nagpur city. His body was later recovered.

In a separate incident at 7:30 AM, Anil Hanumant Panpatte, a resident of Borgaon village in Kalmeshwar tehsil (around 40 km from the city), was swept away in a swollen drain. Search and rescue efforts are ongoing.

Villages Isolated, Roads Blocked

Nagpur Superintendent of Police Harssh Poddar confirmed that 71 villages in rural Nagpur have been completely cut off due to rising floodwaters. Rescue teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed and are working to assist those stranded in flood-affected areas.

Several state highways and rural roads have been closed to traffic as rivers and drains continue to overflow, the District Information Office reported.

Schools and Colleges Closed Amid ‘Red Alert’

In response to the worsening situation, the Nagpur district administration declared a holiday for all schools and colleges on Wednesday (July 9). The decision followed the IMD’s ‘Red Alert’ warning for Nagpur and neighboring Wardha district, indicating the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall.

IMD Alert Across Vidarbha

The IMD issued weather alerts across the Vidarbha region:

Red Alert : Nagpur and Wardha

: Nagpur and Wardha Orange Alert : Amravati and Yavatmal

: Amravati and Yavatmal Yellow Alert: Akola, Washim, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Bhandara, and Gondia

Administration on High Alert

Nagpur Collector Dr. Vipin Itankar has acknowledged the threat of a flood-like situation and urged residents to remain indoors and avoid travel unless absolutely necessary. Multiple talukas in the district are facing waterlogging and road inundation, prompting proactive safety measures.

Rescue teams, local authorities, and emergency services remain on standby to respond to any further emergencies as rains continue in the region.