Advertisement

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann sacks state’s Health Minister Vijay Singla following complaints of corruption against him. He was demanding a 1% commission from officials for contracts. Concrete evidence found against Singla: Punjab CMO.

Police have been directed to register a case against him. “I am taking strict action against the minister. I am removing him from the cabinet,” the chief minister said in a video message. Mann further claimed that Singla had admitted to wrongdoings.