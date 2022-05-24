Project sanctioned to quench thirst of Nagpur cancelled by MVA Govt?

Advertisement

Nagpur: The MVA Government in Maharashtra, it seems, is hell bent on robbing Vidarbha of projects sanctioned by previous BJP Government.

After the construction of the Chaurai Dam in Madhya Pradesh, the supply of water to Nagpur City decreased considerably. The city is bound to grow in future. Keeping this fact in mind, the previous Fadnavis Government had approved a Rs 2,800 crore project to bring water from Lohghogari village in Madhya Pradesh to Totladoh through a tunnel. The process is complete till the tender, but now that the project has been cancelled. This move of the State Government has increased the possibility that the city will have to pay a heavy price for it in future.