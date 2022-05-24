Is conspiracy brewing to shift Nagpur’s Institute of Science to Pune?

Advertisement

Nagpur: Is there a plan to shift Nagpur’s renowned Institute of Science to Pune? The Institute of Science, established to promote science and inculcate scientific attitude in students and society, is currently in Nagpur. Are efforts being made to shift the Institute to Pune? In this sequence, the vacant posts of the college are not being filled.

Raising the issue, Mahesh Dayawan, President, MODI Foundation, said in this regard that the State Education Department intends to shift or close down the office in Pune by deliberately leaving the posts vacant. He said that the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad would be urged to let the Institute of Science in Nagpur itself and efforts will be made to achieve this goal.