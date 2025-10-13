Pune’s Chhunchi Elevates Collection with New Launch of Authentic Handloom Paithani Silk Sarees

Already marked its name in the Indian online handloom textile space, Chhunchi is constantly bringing in new additions of handloom arts from the diverse land of India. Their latest collection has introduced Paithani silk sarees that have their origin in Maharashtra. By expanding their collection, they are delivering exactly what they committed to when they first entered the market.

Known as the “Queen of Silks,” the roots of the Paithani silk saree go back to the 2nd century to the ancient city of Paithan, Maharashtra. The saree got its name from the very place where it originated, Paithan. When the art was discovered, it was kept reserved for the royal families of Paithan and Aurangabad and was embellished with intricate motifs and gems.

It was mainly decorated with gold and silver threads, considering it was meant exclusively to be worn by the royals and elite people in society. The zari work done in the saree was done during the process of weaving, and made it strong enough to even last generations.

Under the reign of the Peshwa over Maharashtra, the saree particularly got famous and became a symbol of Marathis, and was commonly worn by the Marathi brides. However, the demand and the beauty of the sarees made the art spread in the nearby villages and regions, but the traditional skills and techniques it involves remained the same, and it still holds the same significance.

The art and skills to create a Paithani saree require sheer knowledge and craftsmanship. Its detailed intricacy and meticulous process are something that has to be learnt for years before achieving that excellence. The process of weaving a real Paithani silk saree involves the selection of the finest silk threads, and then they are dyed in vibrant shades only using the natural dyes that are sourced from plants and minerals. Post the threads come to life after being dyed, the process of weaving begins.

One of the unique characteristics of Paithani silk sarees is the use of the “extra weft” technique, in which extra threads are woven into the fabric itself to create designs and motifs. The motifs featured in these sarees are taken from nature, mythology, and art, like the lotus flower, which is often common in these sarees, peacocks, vines, parrots, and geometric patterns. Also, the time required to make one saree can be from several weeks to months, and this level of dedication shows that the beauty of Paithani silk sarees can only be achieved by a highly skilled weaver.

With the passing time, the Paithani silk sarees too witnessed some of the major transitions, but without changing the traditional art of weaving. The changes that appeared in the next years were the inclusion of diverse and more expanded motifs and designs suiting the present-day demand of the people.

Chhunchi, however, has kept the centuries-long tradition of pure silk Paithani saree alive and currently features the authentic designs made using pure silk threads.

Purtika Choudhury, Founder of Chhunchi said, “My sole aim to launch Chhunchi, The Needles Craft, was to revive the ancient handloom weaving art as many of them was on the verge of being forgotten by the masses, and despite being so beautiful and intricate designs, they were not getting enough appreciation. Paithani silk sarees might be our new addition, but the art is about 2000 years old and it must become one of the mainstream handloom sarees, very much like Banarasi and Kanjeevaram.”

The present collection featured on the website is just the beginning, and more collections will follow soon. The bold colours with the traditionally used motifs give these sarees their true meaning are available for purchase on the website. The sarees are sourced directly from the weavers who have years of experience in the weaving process that has been passed down from generations, so the quality and genuineness are guaranteed.

Chhunchi, the Pune-based handloom brand, has previously launched many pure silk saree collections and dress materials that are sourced from the different parts of India and are known for their ancient weaving process.