Nagpur markets glow as Diwali shopping picks up pace

Nagpur: With Diwali just around the corner, the festive buzz has gripped Nagpur as markets come alive with colour, light, and cheerful shoppers. From Sitabuldi to Dharampeth and Itwari, streets are decked with glittering lanterns, decorative lights, and traditional clay diyas, giving the city a radiant festive glow.

Although firecracker shops are still waiting for the peak weekend rush, festive shopping is already in full swing. The coming weekend, beginning Friday evening, is expected to witness a massive turnout, with Sunday likely to bring the trademark Diwali crowd to Sitabuldi market, the city’s favourite shopping hub.

“This year, the demand for ‘Made in India’ electric lights and decorations has surged,” said a local trader dealing in festive décor. “A few years ago, Chinese lights dominated the market, but now customers are consciously choosing Indian-made items. They may cost a little more, but they last longer and are of better quality,” he added, proudly showing shelves stacked with colourful LED strings and traditional lanterns.

The festive spirit is equally visible at Rangoli and earthenware stalls, where shoppers are busy picking vibrant colours and intricate designs to adorn their homes. Vendors say sales of diyas and handcrafted idols have doubled compared to last year, with customers preferring eco-friendly options.

Meanwhile, firecracker vendors are gearing up for their busiest days. Stalls have been set up across the city, and sales are expected to surge over the weekend. “The best sales always happen just two days before Diwali,” said a firecracker dealer. “Prices have increased by about 10% this year, but there’s a wider variety available, especially eco-friendly and noiseless crackers that are in high demand.”

As the city readies itself for the festival of lights, the blend of glowing streets, the aroma of sweets, and the cheerful chatter of shoppers marks the arrival of Nagpur’s most vibrant season, a celebration of light, colour, and local craftsmanship.