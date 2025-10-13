Ex-Armyman arrested for cheating job aspirants of Rs 34.6 Lakh in Nagpur Rural

Nagpur: The Kuhi Police in Nagpur Rural have arrested a former Army personnel for allegedly defrauding students and job aspirants by promising them employment in various government departments. The accused has been identified as Purushottam Gyandev Bilewar (42), a resident of Sainik Colony, Shegaon, Buldhana.

According to police, Bilewar, who retired from the Engineering branch of the Indian Army in 2019, posed as a recruitment facilitator and lured youths with false assurances of jobs in the Railways, Army, Police, and other government sectors. He reportedly ran a YouTube channel titled “Samarth Career Academy” and maintained an Instagram page under the same name to attract aspirants.

Gold Rate 13 Oct 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,24,100/- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,15,400/- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,80,700/- Platinum ₹ 52,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Police investigations revealed that Bilewar had duped 11 youths of a total of Rs 34.60 lakh, including one complainant and his friends who were collectively cheated of Rs 14.60 lakh on September 15, 2025. He operated the so-called career academy from Shirdi village in Buldhana district and also owned a hotel named Bahiram Handi on Shirdi Road, which is suspected to have been used as a front for his fraudulent activities.

During a search operation at his residence in Shegaon, police recovered a money-counting machine and other incriminating material. Bilewar was taken into custody and has been remanded to police custody till October 14.

Confirming the details, PSI Swapnil Gopale stated that the accused exploited his background as an ex-serviceman to gain the trust of aspirants and collect large sums under the pretext of securing jobs and medical clearances.

The investigation is being conducted under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Dr. Harssh A. Poddar, Additional SP Anil Mhaske, and SDPO Vrishti Jain. Police have appealed to citizens and students to remain vigilant and immediately report any similar instances of job fraud.

Authorities suspect that more victims may come forward as the investigation progresses.