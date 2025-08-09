Pawar: Met People Claiming 160-Seat Win, Backs Rahul Gandhi, Seeks EC Probe

Advertisement



Mandala Yatra to Begin in Nagpur Today

Nagpur: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has firmly backed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s allegations of irregularities in the recent elections. Speaking at a press conference in Nagpur on Saturday, Pawar said that there is merit in Gandhi’s claims and urged the Election Commission to take a clear stance on the matter. He also criticized the Commission for allegedly pressuring Gandhi to submit an affidavit, calling such a demand inappropriate. Pawar did not spare Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis from criticism either.

The NCP’s Mandala Yatra was launched in Nagpur on Saturday in the presence of Sharad Pawar. Addressing the media on the occasion, Pawar reiterated his support for Rahul Gandhi’s firm position on electoral malpractice.

“Met Those Who Claimed They Could Win 160 Seats”

Pawar revealed, “Soon after the assembly election announcement, a few people met me in Delhi and assured me that they could secure 160 out of 288 seats in Maharashtra. At that time, I had no doubts about the Commission, so I ignored their claims. However, I later facilitated a meeting between them and Rahul Gandhi. The press conference Rahul Gandhi held in Delhi yesterday was based on serious study and evidence.”

Demand for Affidavit is Wrong

According to Pawar, Gandhi presented multiple instances of alleged bogus voting with supporting evidence. However, during discussions, the Election Commission insisted on an affidavit. “Rahul Gandhi has already taken an oath as a Member of Parliament. In such a case, it is inappropriate for the Commission to demand another affidavit,” Pawar remarked.

Need for Transparent Investigation

“Rahul Gandhi’s presentation deserves a thorough investigation. People should not be left with doubts about our constitutional democracy. The Election Commission must conduct a transparent probe and present the truth to the nation,” Pawar asserted.

Commission Should Respond, Not Fadnavis

Reacting to CM Devendra Fadnavis’ remarks, Pawar clarified, “Our grievance is with the Election Commission, not the Chief Minister. Neither the BJP nor the CM needs to respond. If our information is incorrect, let the country know. Otherwise, the truth must come out.”