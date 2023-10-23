Pune resident’s body found in Nagpur’s Ambazari Lake

Nagpur: Body of a 32-year-old man from Pune was found floating in Ambazari Lake under mysterious circumstances.

The deceased, Surajkumar Vilas Bambal was a resident of Shiv Ganesh Nagar, Pune. Around 7 am on Saturday, cops, with the assistance of one Avinash Kewate (59), a resident of Laxmi Nagar, fished out Bambal’s body from the lake. On the basis of the documents found in his pocket, the identity of the deceased was established. Cops sent the body to Government Medical College & Hospital for post-mortem.

Ambazari Police, who registered an accidental death case, contacted Pune Police and came to know that Bambal was reported missing by his family members. Further investigations are underway.

