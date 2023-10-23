Video: Nagpur Cops gear up for Dhammachakra Pravartan Din bandobast: CP Amitesh Kumar

Nagpur: The Nagpur Police Department has shifted into high gear to ensure the smooth celebration of Dhammachakra Pravartan Din at Deekshabhoomi on Dussehra, October 24.

A detailed meeting was held in this regard with both the organizing committees of Deekshabhoomi and Dragon Palace. The top brass of the Nagpur Police are closely monitoring every step of the Dhammachakra Pravartan Din bandobast. A contingent of 1,500 police officers and two companies of SRPF will be deployed at Deekshabhoomi, while an additional 400 officers will be stationed to guard the Dragon Palace Temple in Kamptee, as stated by Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar.

Advertisement

Watch the Video Here:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement