Bishan Singh Bedi, legendary India spinner, dies at 77

New Delhi: Former India captain Bishan Singh Bedi, a legendary spinner, died at the age of 77 years on Monday. Between 1967 and 1979, the legendary spinner played 67 Tests for India, taking 266 wickets. In addition, he took seven wickets in ten One-Day Internationals.

Bedi, along with Erapalli Prasanna, BS Chandrasekhar, and S. Venkataraghavan, was the architect of a sort of revolution in the history of Indian spin bowling. He was instrumental in India’s first ODI victory. In a 1975 World Cup match, his miserly bowling figures of 12-8-6-1 held East Africa to 120 runs.

Bishan Singh Bedi, born in Amritsar on September 25, 1946, was a highly skilled left-arm orthodox spinner celebrated for his graceful bowling style. He began his international cricket journey in 1966, representing India until 1979.

Bedi was renowned for his mastery of flight and spin, using subtle variations to outwit batsmen. His leadership was pivotal in India’s historic 1971 series victory against England when he captained the team in the absence of the injured Ajit Wadekar, solidifying India’s reputation as a competitive cricketing nation.

Beyond his international career, Bedi had a distinguished domestic cricket career, particularly with the Delhi team. He served as a mentor to numerous spin bowlers and played a significant role in nurturing young cricketing talent in India. Bedi’s influence transcended the field, as he became a respected commentator and a proponent of fair play and sportsmanship.

Even after retiring from the game, Bedi continued to be an outspoken voice in the cricketing world, expressing his opinions on various cricket-related matters. He remains an esteemed figure in Indian cricket, celebrated for his artistry and unwavering dedication to the sport.

