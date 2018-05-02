Pune professor wishes ailing brother speedy recovery, ties rakhi at Super Medical

Nagpur: Amid lots of love, care, and fight, of course, the bond of siblings is extremely special. The festival of Raksha Bandhan is the celebration of the same. To mark this day, the sister ties a sacred thread on her brother’s wrist as a symbol of her love also wishing him a long life seeking protection in return.

Though the day had belonged to every brother and sister, one rakhi which was tied at Super Specialty Hospital (SSH) also knows as Super Medical turned out to be heartwarming for all. Displaying the traditional values of the day, a Pune-based sister tied her sick brother rakhi in the hospital wishing him a quick recovery and a healthy life ahead.

Vishal Gosawi (36), a native of Akola and owns a private culinary business. Vishal was facing some abdomen crises for quite some time. After consulting with the local doctors, they directed him to the SSH. With unbearable pain, Vishal was admitted to SSH on August 12.

On August 15, his sister Sruti, who works as a professor in private college in Pune visited him on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and tied a sacred thread on the wrist of her ailing brother wishing his fast recovery.