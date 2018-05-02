Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Fri, Aug 16th, 2019

Container truck knocks youth dead on Amravati by-pass

Nagpur: A trip to his uncle’s place proved severe for a 23-year-old youth as a recklessly driven container truck dashed his vehicle from behind on Amravati by-pass road on Thursday. Following the incident, he was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where he succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Suraj Narendra Waghmare, a resident of Vihirgaon, near Datt Mandir, Umbred road.

According to police, on the occasion of Independence Day Suraj decided to pay his uncle a visit and had further plans to celebrate the occasion. Suraj left his home on Thursday morning for Gidmagadh village in Hingna Tehsil. At around 11.45 pm when Suraj was crossing Sangam Shivar on Amravati By-pass road when a rashly driven container truck (MH/40/AK/0327) dashed his bike (MH/40/AB/2455) from behind. The impact was so huge that Suraj fell on the road and received severe head and back injuries. Following the incident, some onlookers alerted Hinga police and called an ambulance. Suraj was rushed to GMCH where doctors declared him dead during operating.

Hingna police have booked accused truck driver under Sections 279, 304 (A) of the IPC and launched the investigation into the matter.

