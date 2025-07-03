Pune man attending funeral in Nagpur dies after falling in open lift pit

Advertisement



Nagpur: A Pune man visiting Nagpur for a relative’s funeral ritual died after falling into an open lift pit at a building construction site in Hudkeshwar.

The deceased has been identified as Rajesh Govindrao Jagtap (39), a resident of Gokul Society, Gat No. 1398, Sone Chowk, Balaji Market, Chikhali, Pune.

Gold Rate 02 july 2025 Gold 24 KT 97,500 /- Gold 22 KT 90,700 /- Silver/Kg 1,06,600/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The incident occurred around 9:30 pm on July 1 at Plot No. 86, near Gajanan School, Sawshree Nagar, Dighori. After attending the funeral ceremony, Rajesh was speaking on the phone and inadvertently went to the first floor of the under-construction building nearby.

He accidentally lost balance and fell into a pit that was dug for a lift installation. He was critically injured and rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, where he succumbed to injuries during treatment around 5:00 am on July 2.

Based on the medical officer’s report, an accidental death has been registered at Hudkeshwar Police Station. Further investigation is ongoing.