Speeding car knocks elderly man dead in Wadi, Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: A 70-year-old man tragically lost his life after being hit by a speeding car near the Wadi Police Station on the Nagpur-Amravati Road.

The incident occurred around 11:40 am on Wednesday when the victim, Damodar Ramchandra Rangari, a resident of Dhammakriti Nagar, Wadi, was walking home. He was struck by a rashly driven four-wheeler bearing registration number MH 40 P 3044.

Gold Rate 02 july 2025 Gold 24 KT 97,500 /- Gold 22 KT 90,700 /- Silver/Kg 1,06,600/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The vehicle was being driven recklessly by Ankush Ravishankar Tiwari (29), a resident of Ramgangu, Tehsil Shirpur, District Rewa (Madhya Pradesh). After the collision, Rangari was immediately taken to Mayo Hospital for treatment but was declared dead by doctors upon arrival.

Following a complaint by the victim’s son, Amol Damodar Rangari (42), Wadi Police registered a case under Sections 281 and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita. Further probe is underway.