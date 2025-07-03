Cash, gold worth Rs 3.52 lakh stolen from house in Koradi

Advertisement



Nagpur: A major burglary was reported in the Koradi area of Nagpur where unidentified thieves looted cash and valuables worth approximately Rs 3.52 lakh. The incident occurred between 11:30 am and 8:50 pm on July 1 at Plot No. 72, Khare Niwas, behind Durga Mata Nagar, Koradi.

Complainant Shubham Satyanarayan Dubey (30) stated that while he and his family were out of town and he had left for work after locking the house, unidentified burglars broke the rear door’s latch and lock. The thieves gained entry and ransacked the iron almirah, stealing Rs 51,000 in cash and gold-silver ornaments.

Koradi Police have registered a case under Sections 305, 331(3), and 331(4) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita against unknown accused based on the complaint. Police are analyzing clues to track the culprits.