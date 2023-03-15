Pune-based man arrested for marrying multiple women by posing as Army officer near Nagpur

Nagpur: Umred Police have arrested a Pune-based man for allegedly marrying multiple women by posing as an Army officer.

The accused, identified as Kiran alias Kunal Mahadev Shinde, a resident of Pune, came in contact with a 19-year-old woman from Umred through Instagram in January this year.

He posed himself as an Army personnel working at Army Medical Corps in Pune and also claimed to own a flat in Pune and five acres of agriculture land in Latur district.

After befriending the woman, Shinde proposed to her for marriage and the ring ceremony took place on January 19 at Umred. He introduced himself as an orphan and married the woman on February 12.

However, on March 11, the woman’s mother received a phone call from Shinde’s supposed first wife, revealing that he was already married and has a four-year-old son. It was also discovered that Shinde had lied about his job in the Army.

The family members of the woman took Shinde to the police station and lodged a complaint against him.

The police have registered an offence under Sections 170, 171, 419, 420, 465, 468, 469, 471, and 494 of the Indian Penal Code against the accused. Shinde has been arrested by Umred Police for his fraudulent actions.

