Shocking! 505 of 1,168 police stations in Maharashtra don’t have CCTV cameras

Nagpur: In shocking news, figures revealed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in Lok Sabha state that out of 1,168 police stations in Maharashtra, only 663 are equipped with CCTV cameras, leaving 505 police stations, i.e. 43%, in Maharashtra without CCTV cameras. Notably, Commissioner of Police (CP) Amitesh Kumar informed Nagpur Today that all police stations in Nagpur, both city and rural, are equipped with CCTV cameras.

Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed Lok Sabha that out of 17,535 police stations, only 14,834 have CCTV cameras.

In Tamil Nadu, there are 2,292 police stations, and 714 do not have CCTV cameras, while in Jharkhand, 438 (out of 564) police stations lack CCTV cameras, and in Andhra Pradesh, 428 of 1,027 stations lack CCTV cameras, as informed by Rai.

According to the Minister, out of 17,535 police stations in 28 states and 8 Union Territories (UTs), 628 do not have a telephone connection, 63 are without a vehicle, 285 do not have a wireless set or mobile phone, and 2,701 do not have CCTV cameras.

Speaking to Nagpur Today CP Amitesh Kumar clarified that all police stations within Nagpur Police Commissionerate are equipped with CCTV cameras, and each camera has a memory of 30 days. Kumar further emphasized the importance of CCTV cameras in improving the safety and security of police stations, and stated that the cameras cover entry points, lockups, and other significant portions of the police station.

Kumar also mentioned that the police force in Nagpur has been proactively adopting technology-based solutions for policing, such as the use of drones for surveillance and crowd management, and he believes that these initiatives have been instrumental in improving the efficiency and effectiveness of law enforcement.

… Shubham Nagdeve

